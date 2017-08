Jan 24 (Reuters) - NextGenTel Holding ASA :

* NextGenTel wholly-owned unit Kvantel Voice AS has signed agreement for delivery of voice services to Phonect

* Agreement has estimated annual revenues of 60 million Norwegian crowns ($7.2 million)

