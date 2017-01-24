FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Enquest to buy 25 pct stake in North Sea's Magnus oil field from BP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Enquest Plc :

* Acquisition of 25 pct of magnus oil field

* Enquest to take over operatorship of Magnus, Sullom Voe terminal and associated infrastructure with no cash outlay

* Will become operator of transaction assets

* Transaction is subject to certain regulatory, government authority, counterparty and partner consents

* Transition for change in operatorship is anticipated to take between 6 and 12 months

* Consideration for these interests is $85 million

* Adds 15.9 mmboe of net 2p reserves and net production of 4.2 mboepd (based on 2016 production)

* Option to acquire an additional 75 pct interest in Magnus and BP's interest in associated infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

