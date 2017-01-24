BRIEF-PZ Cussons says on track to deliver full year expectations

Jan 24 (Reuters) - PZ Cussons Plc :

* Interim dividend up 2.3 percent to 2.67 penceper share

* Sterling profits only slightly lower at profit before tax and exceptionals of £40.2m (prior period £42.1m) despite a challenging macro environment

* Brand shares maintained or growing in all group's major markets and categories

* Strong balance sheet with net debt at 1.5 x ebitda

* Liquidity in Nigeria remains poor with exchange rate continuing to weaken on both interbank and secondary markets

* Tough trading conditions in Australia across all categories with new product launches planned for second half of year to improve performance

* Robust performance in UK washing and bathing division with new product launches ensuring great shelf presence in a challenging trading environment

* "In this first half of 2017 financial year, group has faced a backdrop full of challenges across most of markets where we operate

* We remain on track to deliver our full year expectations.

* Board has increased interim dividend by 2.3 pct to 2.67p per share."

* Revenue at £378.2m versus £385.9m

* Profit before tax at £40.2m versus £42.1m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)