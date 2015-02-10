FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-XLMedia says evaluating prospective takeover targets including TLV Media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - XLMedia Plc :

* Notes press speculation regarding potential acquisition of TLV Media for 50-100 m Israeli Shekels

* In evaluation stages of a few prospective targets, TLV being one of them

* Confirms it is actively pursuing additional acquisitions, looking to use its strong cash flow and funds raised during its IPO

* Management is working continuously to explore these options, and once board is satisfied that right target was found and terms have been agreed, company will announce accordingly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

