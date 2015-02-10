BRIEF-XLMedia says evaluating prospective takeover targets including TLV Media

Feb 10 (Reuters) - XLMedia Plc :

* Notes press speculation regarding potential acquisition of TLV Media for 50-100 m Israeli Shekels

* In evaluation stages of a few prospective targets, TLV being one of them

* Confirms it is actively pursuing additional acquisitions, looking to use its strong cash flow and funds raised during its IPO

* Management is working continuously to explore these options, and once board is satisfied that right target was found and terms have been agreed, company will announce accordingly