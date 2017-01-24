FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Danske Bank issues two structured notes
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 24, 2017 / 9:00 AM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Danske Bank issues two structured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Danske Bank says

* Issues two structured notes linked to UniCredit SpA and Euro Stoxx Banks, respectively

* On 25 January 2017, Danske Bank will issue EUR 4,150,000 in equity-linked notes linked to the performance of the share price of UniCredit SpA

* The notes pay interest at 3.95 percent per quarter, subject to the performance of the underlying share.

* On 25 January 2017, Danske Bank will issue EUR 5,740,000 in index-linked notes linked to the performance of the index value of Euro Stoxx Banks.

* The notes pay interest at 2.50 percent per quarter, subject to the performance of the underlying equity index.

* The notes are issued under Danske Bank’s EUR 5,000,000,000 Structured Note Programme dated 22 June 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Teis Jensen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.