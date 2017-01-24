BRIEF-Danske Bank issues two structured notes

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Danske Bank says

* Issues two structured notes linked to UniCredit SpA and Euro Stoxx Banks, respectively

* On 25 January 2017, Danske Bank will issue EUR 4,150,000 in equity-linked notes linked to the performance of the share price of UniCredit SpA

* The notes pay interest at 3.95 percent per quarter, subject to the performance of the underlying share.

* On 25 January 2017, Danske Bank will issue EUR 5,740,000 in index-linked notes linked to the performance of the index value of Euro Stoxx Banks.

* The notes pay interest at 2.50 percent per quarter, subject to the performance of the underlying equity index.

* The notes are issued under Danske Bank’s EUR 5,000,000,000 Structured Note Programme dated 22 June 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Teis Jensen)