Jan 24 (Reuters) - Entra Asa :

* New and extended 10-year lease contract with Norconsult in Sandvika

* Has signed a new lease contract for 3,250 sqm in Block 1 at Kjørbo in Sandvika

* Norconsult increased duration of their current lease contract of 7,700 sqm in Block 9 and 10 at Kjørbo with 6,5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)