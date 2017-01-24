FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-SHW AG: manufacturer of fully electric vehicles cancels major order
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
January 24, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-SHW AG: manufacturer of fully electric vehicles cancels major order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - SHW AG :

* Manufacturer of fully electric vehicles cancels major order

* Manufacturer cancelled order and requested SHW Automotive GmbH to cease its preparations for the start-up of series production

* As main reason for cancellation, manufacturer states nonalignment of technical specifications for axle drive pumps with requirements of model in question

* SHW does not consider reasons given by manufacturer to be valid

* SHW is therefore assessing legal effectiveness of order cancellation as well as its legal consequences and reserves right to claim damages

* Order lifetime sales volume was about 100 million euros ($107.39 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.