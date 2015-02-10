FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Matica Technologies decides on capital increase to buy remaining stake in Matica System S.p.A.
February 10, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Matica Technologies decides on capital increase to buy remaining stake in Matica System S.p.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Matica Technologies AG :

* Decides on a capital increase upon contribution in kind and in cash for the purchase of the still not owned participation in Matica System S.p.A.

* Shareholders’ meeting shall decide on increase of share capital of company till ca. 18.5 million euros ($20.9 million) upon contribution in kind and in cash, with shareholders’ subscription right

* Subject of such contribution is participation equal to 82 pct of mother company, still not owned by Matica Technologies AG

* Mother company, Matica System S.p.A. will be contributed into Matica Technologies AG upon granting of about 13.3 million new shares

* Subscription ratio will be 2:5, subscription price will be 2.23 euros per each new subscribed share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

