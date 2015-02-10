FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Warburg Pincus to sell a stake in Poundland
February 10, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Warburg Pincus to sell a stake in Poundland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - J P Morgan Securities

* Proposed placing

* Warburg Pincus Llc intends to sell part of its shareholding in Poundland Group Plc

* Offering will be conducted by means of an accelerated bookbuilt secondary placing to institutional investors

* Offering anticipated to comprise about 25 million poundland shares, equivalent to about 10 pct of Poundland’s issued share capital

* Warburg Pincus’ remaining stake is expected to comprise about 20.4 pct of Poundland’s issued ordinary share capital Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
