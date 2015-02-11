BRIEF-Dunelm Group H1 pretax profit rises 10.7 pct

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc :

* H1 profit before taxation up by 10.7 pct to 68.2 mln stg (FY14: 61.6 mln stg)

* Revenues up 14.0 pct to 406.4 mln stg (FY14: 356.4 mln stg)

* EBITDA up 7.0 pct to 77.6 mln stg (FY14: 72.6 mln stg)

* Like-For-Like (LFL) sales up 6.2 pct (FY14: down 0.9 pct)

* Interim dividend increased by 10.0 pct to 5.5 pence per share (FY14: 5.0 pence per share)

* Proposed special distribution of 70.0 pence per share

* Expect benefits of top-line growth to be largely absorbed by increases in operating costs, with a return to stronger profit growth next year

* David stead, who has served Dunelm outstandingly well as finance director since 2003, has indicated that he intends to retire later this year

