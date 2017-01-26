FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#First Republic News
January 26, 2017 / 6:51 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-SCA invests in UK tissue plant, takes SEK 10 mln charge in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - SCA AB

* Sca strengthens its tissue business in the UK

* Says following investment at Skelmersdale tissue plant of approximately SEK 160 mln, production capacity of TAD mother reels will be 28,000 tons

* Says approximately SEK 70 mln of these costs are expected to impact cash flow.

* Says an impairment loss of SEK 10 mln will be recognized as an item affecting comparability in Q4 of 2016

* Says cost for closing older tissue machine in stubbins, with an annual production capacity of 20,000 tons, is expected to amount to approximately SEK 120 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

