BRIEF-Unilever q4 underlying sales growth 2.2 percent

Unilever Plc

* Fy diluted eps rose 5.7 percent to 1.82 eur

* Underlying sales growth 3.7%,

* Full year underlying sales growth 3.7%, ahead of our markets, with price up 2.8% and volume up 0.9%

* Sales increased by 4.3% at constant exchange rates while turnover, which is at current rates, declined 1.0%

* Core operating margin at 15.3% up 50bps

* Free cash flow of eur 4.8 billion

* Constant core earnings per share up 7%, up 3% at current exchange rates

* Our priorities for 2017 continue to be volume growth ahead of our markets, a further increase in core operating margin and strong cash flow.

* Unilever says tough market conditions are likely to continue in first half of 2017.

* Unilever says it expects a slow start with growth improving as the year progresses

* Turnover eur 52.7b

* Diluted earnings per share eur 1.82

* Q4 underlying sales growth 2.2 percent