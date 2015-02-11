BRIEF-Mensch und Maschine Software Q4 sales up 15 pct to about EUR 37.1 mln

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Mensch und Maschine Software SE :

* Discloses preliminary 2014 figures

* Q4 sales climbed by 15 percent to approx. 37.1 million euros ($42 million) (previous year: 32.37 million euros)

* 2014 group sales approx. 140.0 million euros(py: 125.83 mln euros / +11 percent)

* FY 2014 group EBITDA increased to approx. 10.8 million euros (year ago: 7.81 million euros/ +38 percent)

* FY net profit after minority shares increased to approx. 3.7 million euros (year ago: 2.62 million euros/ +41 percent)

* FY 2014 profit before tax more than doubled to approx. 5.5 million euros (year ago: 2.59 million euros)