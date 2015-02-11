FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mensch und Maschine Software Q4 sales up 15 pct to about EUR 37.1 mln
#Software
February 11, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mensch und Maschine Software Q4 sales up 15 pct to about EUR 37.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Mensch und Maschine Software SE :

* Discloses preliminary 2014 figures

* Q4 sales climbed by 15 percent to approx. 37.1 million euros ($42 million) (previous year: 32.37 million euros)

* 2014 group sales approx. 140.0 million euros(py: 125.83 mln euros / +11 percent)

* FY 2014 group EBITDA increased to approx. 10.8 million euros (year ago: 7.81 million euros/ +38 percent)

* FY net profit after minority shares increased to approx. 3.7 million euros (year ago: 2.62 million euros/ +41 percent)

* FY 2014 profit before tax more than doubled to approx. 5.5 million euros (year ago: 2.59 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
