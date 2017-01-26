FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diageo says expectations unchanged after H1 profit gain
January 26, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Diageo says expectations unchanged after H1 profit gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc

* Half year underlying EPS rose 21 percent to 62 pence

* Interim dividend up 5 percent to 23.7 pence per share

* Reported net sales (£6,421 million) and operating profit (£2,065 million) were up 14.5% and 28.0%

* Organic growth, across all regions, with 1.8% volume growth and 4.4% net sales growth

* Organic operating profit grew 4.4%, in line with top line growth

* Free cash flow continued to be strong at £1,084 million

* Basic EPS of 60.3 pence. Pre-Exceptional EPS was 62.0 pence, up 21%

* Our expectations of delivering stronger financial performance this year are unchanged

* Confident of achieving our medium term objective of consistent mid-single digit top line growth and 100bps of organic operating margin improvement in three years ending 30 June 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

