FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Publity FY EBIT up at around 35.4 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2017 / 7:38 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Publity FY EBIT up at around 35.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Publity AG :

* Revenues and earnings soar in 2016 according to preliminary figures

* Dividend forecast confirmed once again at 2.80 euros ($3.01) per share

* FY EBIT up to around 35.4 million euros compared to 20 million euros in 2015

* FY net income nearly doubles to around 24 million euros

* FY revenues (HGB accounting) were up to 44 million euros after 23 million euros in previous year

* Is forecasting revenues and earnings to increase still further in current fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9311 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.