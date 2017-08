Jan 26 (Reuters) - Easy Software AG :

* Acquisition of the ECM business entity of Schleupen AG

* Contracting parties have agreed on a lower, seven-digit euro amount for purchase price

* Due to takeover of ECM business entity, easy group expects sales growth of about 4% p. a. and above-average earnings growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)