7 months ago
BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
January 26, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc

* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg

* Sale to Dunes Point Capital, LLC, a family office and private investment firm, located in Rye, NY, for an enterprise value of 162 million stg.

* Disposal is part of ongoing corporate programme to focus co's portfolio on scalable positions in its chosen markets

* Proceeds will be reinvested in attractive growth opportunities for company.

* Harris Williams & Co. acted as exclusive financial advisor to Smiths Interconnect's power business on sale. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

