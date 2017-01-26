BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
* Sale to Dunes Point Capital, LLC, a family office and private investment firm, located in Rye, NY, for an enterprise value of 162 million stg.
* Disposal is part of ongoing corporate programme to focus co's portfolio on scalable positions in its chosen markets
* Proceeds will be reinvested in attractive growth opportunities for company.
* Harris Williams & Co. acted as exclusive financial advisor to Smiths Interconnect's power business on sale. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: