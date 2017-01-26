BRIEF-SMA Solar technology ag provisional figures 2016 and guidance 2017

Jan 26 (Reuters) - SMA Solar Technology AG :

* 2016 fiscal year sales of around 940 million euros ($1.01 billion) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of over 140 million euros with depreciation and amortization of around 75 million euros

* In FY increased operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to approximately 65 million euros (pro-forma 2015: 43.3 million euros)

* For 2017 fiscal year, managing board expects sales of 830 million to 900 million euros and EBITDA of 70 million euros to 90 million euros, due in particular to persistently high price pressure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9333 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)