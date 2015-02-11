BRIEF-Suess Microtec FY sales up to 145.3 million euros

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Suess Microtec AG :

* FY generated sales of 145.3 million euros ($164 million) (previous year: 134.5 million euros) in last fiscal year

* FY order entry of 134.3 million euros (previous year: 135.0 million euros)

* FY 2014 EBIT came in at 8.4 million euros - which is better than previously expected (previous year: -19.4 million euros)

* FY-end order backlog amounted to 75.6 million euros (Dec. 31, 2013: 85.7 million euros)

* Says free cash flow for fiscal year before security transactions was 2.1 million euros, compared to 4.1 million euros in previous year.

* For Q1 2015 management board expects an order intake between 25 million euros and 35 million euros

* Says 2015 EBIT is expected to reach break-even-level. One reason for lower EBIT expectation in 2015 is a substantial increase in research and development spending

* Guides sales for 2015 fiscal year to come in between 130 million euros and 140 million euros