BRIEF-Informa FY revenue rises marginally
February 12, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Informa FY revenue rises marginally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Informa Plc

* FY revenue 1.14 billion stg

* Final results

* Final dividend 12.9 penceper share

* Total dividend 19.3 penceper share

* FY adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations 40.3 pence versus 40.1 pence year ago

* Group revenue increased to £1,137m (2013: £1,130m¹)

* Adjusted operating profit consistent at £334.1m (2013: £334.7m¹)

* Total dividend per share increased by 2% to 19.3p; final dividend of 12.9p (2013: 18.9p)

* Review of our balance sheet has also led to write down of certain underperforming datamonitor assets

* In 2015 we intend to deliver another year of adjusted EPS growth alongside our commitment to further dividend growth and over £30m of investment into growth acceleration plan

* Have not assumed any marked improvement in recent macro trends within our budgets for 2015

* Relatively robust outlook in North America, Middle East, Africa and Asia, whilst continental Europe and Latin America remain more challenging

* Anticipate investing £30m to £40m in 2015

* This will impact earnings, through increased operating expenditure and depreciation from higher capital spending

* Outlook also enables us to commit to increase annual dividend per share by a minimum of 2 pct per annum through period of 2014-2017 growth acceleration plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

