BRIEF-Solar buys 19.99 pct shares in BIMobject

* Swedish BIMobject AB has made targeted emission, enabling Solar to acquire 19.99 percent of shares in BIMobject

* Solar acquires 19.99 percent shares of BIMobject, of which 15.35 percent are newly issued shares

* Remaining 4.64 percent will be acquired from number of existing shareholders, including some of BIMobject's managers

* Acquisition price is about 217 million Swedish crowns ($24.5 million)

* Acquisition is financed from Solar's cash resources

