FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Stockmann plans to close down three loss-making department stores in Russia
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 13, 2015 / 6:18 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Stockmann plans to close down three loss-making department stores in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say that Stockmann plans to close down three department stores in Russia and not four)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Stockmann Oyj Abp :

* Streamlines its operations in order to turn its earnings performance around

* Annual cost savings target of 50 million euros ($57.20 million)

* Stockmann is planning to close down four loss-making department stores

* Three of these department stores are located in Mega shopping centres in the Moscow region in Russia

* Co-determination negotiations affecting all employees at store will be started

* Total targeted cost savings impact is expected by end of 2016

* Aim is to close down stores by end of 2016

* Is also considering closing down its department store in Oulu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.