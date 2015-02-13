CORRECTED-BRIEF-Stockmann plans to close down three loss-making department stores in Russia

(Corrects headline to say that Stockmann plans to close down three department stores in Russia and not four)
Feb 13 (Reuters) - Stockmann Oyj Abp :
* Streamlines its operations in order to turn its earnings performance around
* Annual cost savings target of 50 million euros ($57.20 million)
* Stockmann is planning to close down four loss-making department stores
* Three of these department stores are located in Mega shopping centres in the Moscow region in Russia
* Co-determination negotiations affecting all employees at store will be started
* Total targeted cost savings impact is expected by end of 2016
* Aim is to close down stores by end of 2016
* Is also considering closing down its department store in Oulu