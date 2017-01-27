BRIEF-Marine Harvest to issue 1.54 mln shares after bond conversion

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa

* Issue of shares through partial conversion of bond

* One bondholder representing EUR 14.7 million of the outstanding loan of the EUR 375 million convertible bond issued by Marine Harvest, has in accordance with the bond agreement exercised the option to convert their bonds to equity at the conversion price of EUR 9.5273 per share

* Marine Harvest ASA will satisfy the request by issuing 1,542,934 new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)