Jan 30 (Reuters) - Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Swiss takeover board rules that voluntary delisting of Egyptian Depositary Receipts (EDRs) not subject to Swiss takeover law

* Fee chargeable to Orascom Development Holding AG amounts to 30,000 Swiss francs ($30,078)