FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe 9-month revenues up to 86.8 mln euros from 85.2 mln euros yr ago
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
February 13, 2015 / 7:13 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe 9-month revenues up to 86.8 mln euros from 85.2 mln euros yr ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Bastei Luebbe AG :

* Says 9-month consolidated EBIT, due to special items, amounts to 9.4 million euros (previous year: 11.7 million euros)

* 9-Month group revenues increase to 86.8 million euros (previous year: 85.2 million euros)

* Expects a slight increase in sales for 2014/2015 financial year compared to previous year

* Says 9-month period earnings after taxes during reporting period added up to 5.1 million euros, compared to 7.2 million euros in previous year

* FY 2014/2015 operating revenue will be slightly lower than last year’s level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.