BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe 9-month revenues up to 86.8 mln euros from 85.2 mln euros yr ago

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Bastei Luebbe AG :

* Says 9-month consolidated EBIT, due to special items, amounts to 9.4 million euros (previous year: 11.7 million euros)

* 9-Month group revenues increase to 86.8 million euros (previous year: 85.2 million euros)

* Expects a slight increase in sales for 2014/2015 financial year compared to previous year

* Says 9-month period earnings after taxes during reporting period added up to 5.1 million euros, compared to 7.2 million euros in previous year

* FY 2014/2015 operating revenue will be slightly lower than last year’s level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)