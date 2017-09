Feb 13 (Reuters) - Biotest AG :

* Increases revenues significantly by 16.2 pct to 582.0 million euros ($664.8 million)

* Says FY EBIT came in at 53.4 million euros at previous year EBIT level (53.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)