BRIEF-Data Respons signs contract for NOK 9 million Norwegian crowns

:Feb 13 (Reuters) - Data Respons ASA :

* Data Respons has signed a contract of 9 million Norwegian crowns ($1.20 million) with a customer in the oil services market

* The contract covers development of new solutions as well as extensions to ongoing deliveries

* The contract comprises advanced computer solutions embedded in the customer’s end products

* The deliveries will be carried out over the coming years