BRIEF-Data Respons signs contract for NOK 9 million Norwegian crowns

:Feb 13 (Reuters) - Data Respons ASA :
* Data Respons has signed a contract of 9 million Norwegian crowns ($1.20 million) with a customer in the oil services market
* The contract covers development of new solutions as well as extensions to ongoing deliveries
* The contract comprises advanced computer solutions embedded in the customer’s end products
* The deliveries will be carried out over the coming years