BRIEF-Data Respons signs contract for NOK 9 million Norwegian crowns
February 13, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Data Respons signs contract for NOK 9 million Norwegian crowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

:Feb 13 (Reuters) - Data Respons ASA :

* Data Respons has signed a contract of 9 million Norwegian crowns ($1.20 million) with a customer in the oil services market

* The contract covers development of new solutions as well as extensions to ongoing deliveries

* The contract comprises advanced computer solutions embedded in the customer’s end products

* The deliveries will be carried out over the coming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5903 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)

