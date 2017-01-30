FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TLG Immobilien to increase capital by up to 10 pct
January 30, 2017 / 4:49 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien to increase capital by up to 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - TLG Immobilien AG :

* Resolves on cash capital increase

* Placement price will be determined by management board after conclusion of accelerated bookbuilding offering and will presumably be announced on Jan. 31

* Intends to issue up to approximately 6.7 million new shares, thereby increasing its share capital to up to approximately 74.2 million euros ($79.30 million), which represents an increase of around 10 pct of share capital

* Private placement will commence on Jan. 30 and is expected to end on Jan. 31

* Intends to use net proceeds to fund recent and additional acquisitions of german office and retail properties in line with its defined acquisition criteria as well as general corporate purposes

* Has agreed to a customary lock-up period of 90 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9357 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

