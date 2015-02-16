FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fidessa Group FY pre-tax profit falls 9 pct
February 16, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fidessa Group FY pre-tax profit falls 9 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Fidessa Group Plc

* Final dividend 25 pence per share

* Final results

* Return to underlying growth with increase of 3 pct on revenue and adjusted profit at constant currency

* Improving market conditions and outlook

* Multi-Asset revenue nearly doubles as derivatives programme continues to deliver

* FY revenue 275 million pounds versus 279 million pounds

* FY pre-tax profit 39.1 million pounds versus 43.1 million pounds

* Annual dividend per share 38.1 p versus 37.0 p +3 pct

* Special dividend per share 45.0 p versus 45.0 p

* Whilst business saw a return to underlying growth exceptional strength of sterling during year, as highlighted in interim results, more than offset this growth and affected reported numbers-CEO

* This effect is, however, believed to be transient and is not expected to continue into 2015-CEO

* Fidessa expects that gradual improvement in market conditions seen during 2014 will continue into 2015

* Fidessa expects that it will see a gradual increase in its growth rate from level achieved in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

