BRIEF-Hammerson FY net rental income up 8.1 pct
#Financials
February 16, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hammerson FY net rental income up 8.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc

* Total dividend 20.4 penceper share

* Final dividend 11.6 penceper share

* Strong leasing momentum with new rents secured of £29.5 million (2013: £23.9 million) for 178,900 mln (2013: 153,900m)

* Growth of 2.1% in like-for-like net rental income

* Es terrasses du port, marseille, total development profit of £107 million

* EPRA net asset value per share of 6.38 pounds at Dec. 31, up 11.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
