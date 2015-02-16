FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Basler preliminary FY sales EUR 79.2 mln, up 22 pct
February 16, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Basler preliminary FY sales EUR 79.2 mln, up 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Basler AG :

* Preliminary business figures for 2014 - Basler continues its course of strong growth

* FY incoming orders 82.7 million euros ($94 million) (2013: 68.6 million euros, +21 percent)

* FY sales 79.2 million euros (2013: 65.1 million euros, +22 percent)

* FY earnings before taxes 11.1 million euros (2013: 7.8 million euros, +42 percent)

* FY free cash flow 7.4 million euros (2013: 5.6 million euros, +32 percent)

* Company’s forecast for 2014 communicated to capital market has been achieved at upper end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

