7 months ago
BRIEF-Immofinanz sells Friesenquartier and second section of Gerling Quartier in Cologne
January 31, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Immofinanz sells Friesenquartier and second section of Gerling Quartier in Cologne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Immofinanz Ag :

* Sells Friesenquartier and second section of Gerling Quartier in Cologne to Quantum and Proximus - Germany remains most important growth market in office sector

* Parties have agreed not to disclose any information on purchase price because of ongoing negotiations, which are expected to be concluded during Q1 of 2017

* Details on entire transaction will be announced at that time

* Closing is expected to take place in Q2 of 2017 for sale of friesenquartier and in 2018 for forward purchase.

* Buyer is a joint venture by German companies Quantum Immobilien Ag and Proximus Real Estate Ag Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

