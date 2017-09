Feb 23 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Interim dividend up 7.8 percent to 5.12 pence per share

* H1 revenue rose 5.2 percent to 100.9 million stg

* H1 group revenue increased by 11.4 pct at CER (5.2 pct at AER)

* H1 underlying EBITDA 24.8 million pounds versus 24.0 million pounds a year earlier

* H1 reported gross margin remained flat at 56.4 pct

