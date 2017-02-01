BRIEF-Pantaleon Entertainment resolves on capital increase

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Pantaleon Entertainment AG :

* Said on Tuesday resolved on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement

* To increase the Company's issued share capital from 1,100,000.00 euros to up to 1,210,000.00 euros by issuing up to 110,000 new no-par value bearer shares

* 110,000 new shares will be offered in a private placement to qualified investors in Germany and other European countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)