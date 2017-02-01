FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Pantaleon Entertainment resolves on capital increase
February 1, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Pantaleon Entertainment resolves on capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Pantaleon Entertainment AG :

* Said on Tuesday resolved on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement

* To increase the Company's issued share capital from 1,100,000.00 euros to up to 1,210,000.00 euros by issuing up to 110,000 new no-par value bearer shares

* 110,000 new shares will be offered in a private placement to qualified investors in Germany and other European countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

