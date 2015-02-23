FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-USU Software FY 2014 EBIT up 43 pct to 7.3 mln euros
February 23, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-USU Software FY 2014 EBIT up 43 pct to 7.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - USU Software AG :

* FY 2014 adjusted EBIT 43 pct higher than previous year at 7.3 million euros ($8.29 million)

* FY consolidated sales totaled 58.9 million euros, with an organic increase of 6 pct

* FY 2014 EBITDA rose by 62 pct to 8.9 million euros (2013: 5.5 million euros)

* Guidance for 2015 envisages consolidated sales in region of 64 million euros to 68 million euros with adjusted EBIT of 8 million to 9.5 million euros

* Also expects successful implementation of its medium-term planning of sales of more than 100 million euros with an adjusted EBIT margin in excess of 15 pct by 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

