Feb 1 (Reuters) - Castellum AB

* Plans acquisition of Sabbatsberg 24 property in central Stockholm

* Underlying property value amounts to about 800 million Swedish crowns ($91.38 million)

* Acquisition rests on final decision by Stockholm City Council in March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7548 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)