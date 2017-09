Feb 24 (Reuters) - Genus Plc

* H1 adjusted pretax profit 24.7 million stg versus 20.6 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend up 11 percent to 6.1 penceper share

* H1 revenue rose 9 percent to 198.5 million stg

* On course to perform above our original expectations for 2015,albeit we expect pace of our growth to reduce in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: