FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Provident Financial adjusted pretax profit rises 19.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Provident Financial adjusted pretax profit rises 19.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Plc :

* Total dividend up 15.3 percent to 98 pence per share

* Final dividend up 18.3 percent to 63.9 pence per share

* Adjusted profit before tax up 19.5 pct to 234.4 mln stg (2013: 196.1 mln stg) and adjusted EPS 1 up 18.4 pct to 132.6 pence (2013: 112.0p)

* Return on assets 2 of 15.1 pct, with increase from 14.2 pct in 2013 attributable to CCD

* Total dividend per share up 15.3 pct to 98.0 pence (2013: 85.0 pence).

* Significant improvements in credit quality and collections have lifted risk-adjusted margin 3 sharply from 58.9 pct in 2013 to 69.1 pct in 2014

* Vanquis bank has produced another excellent performance with UK profits up 32.8 pct

* Decision has been made to withdraw from pilot credit card operation in Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.