BRIEF-Provident Financial adjusted pretax profit rises 19.5 pct

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Plc :

* Total dividend up 15.3 percent to 98 pence per share

* Final dividend up 18.3 percent to 63.9 pence per share

* Adjusted profit before tax up 19.5 pct to 234.4 mln stg (2013: 196.1 mln stg) and adjusted EPS 1 up 18.4 pct to 132.6 pence (2013: 112.0p)

* Return on assets 2 of 15.1 pct, with increase from 14.2 pct in 2013 attributable to CCD

* Significant improvements in credit quality and collections have lifted risk-adjusted margin 3 sharply from 58.9 pct in 2013 to 69.1 pct in 2014

* Vanquis bank has produced another excellent performance with UK profits up 32.8 pct

* Decision has been made to withdraw from pilot credit card operation in Poland