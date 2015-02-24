FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Invision FY 2014 EBIT up 135 pct to 4.1 mln euros
#IT Services & Consulting
February 24, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Invision FY 2014 EBIT up 135 pct to 4.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Invision AG :

* EBIT increases by 135 pct, according to 2014 preliminary results

* Says FY 2014 EBIT of approximately 4.1 million euros ($4.64 million)(2013: 1.754 million euros)

* With approximately 13.4 million euros, total FY revenues remained on almost same level of previous year (2013: 13.556 million euros)

* FY recurring revenues increased by approximately 24 percent up to 9.5 million euros (2013: 7.596 million euros)

* Sees FY 2015 continued high growth dynamic of these highly scalable cloud products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
