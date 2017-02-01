FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
February 1, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Berentzen-Gruppe FY consolidated revenues up at 170.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Berentzen Gruppe Ag

* Preliminary business figures for 2016 - performance forecasts

* FY consolidated revenues of 170.0 million euros ($183.50 million)in reporting year (2015: 158.5 million euros), which corresponds to an increase of 7.3 pct

* FY total operating performance increased by 8.6 pct to 172.7 million euros on previous financial year (2015: 159.0 million euros)

* FY consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbing by 11.5 pct and expected to total 17.5 (2015: 15.7) million euros

* FY consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are forecast to amount to 10.5 million euros (2015: 7.6 million euros), thus improving by 38.2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

