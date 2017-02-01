FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Immofinanz intends to sell approx. 4.5 mln shares in Buwog
#Financials
February 1, 2017 / 5:19 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Immofinanz intends to sell approx. 4.5 mln shares in Buwog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Immofinanz AG :

* Immofinanz announces intention to sell approx. 4.5 million shares in Buwog AG by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

* Placing shares represent approx. 4.5% of company’s issued share capital

* Proceeds of sale will be used to optimize overall cost of debt of Immofinanz and for general corporate purposes.

* Sale is part of strategic reduction of Immofinanz’ shareholding in Buwog

* After transaction Immofinanz is expected to hold approx. 4.7 million Buwog shares which serve as an underlying for convertible bonds 2017 and 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

