BRIEF-Aareal Bank forecasts 2015 operating profit of up to 430 mln eur

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank Ag

* news: Aareal Bank group posts record results for the financial year 2014 - proposes dividend increase from eur 0.75 to eur 1.20 per share (news with additional features)

* FY net profit 294 million eur versus 93 million eur year ago

* FY operating profit 436 million eur versus 198 million eur year ago

* Proposes dividend increase from eur 0.75 to eur 1.20 per share

* Following a strong Q4, consolidated operating profit of eur 436 million

* 2014 operating profit more than doubled over previous year, from eur 198 million to eur 436 million

* At eur 86 million, aareal bank group’s q4 consolidated operating profit was up significantly year-on-year (q4 2013: eur 58 million)

* Allowance for credit losses was eur 41 million in q4 (q4 2013: eur 39 million)

* Outlook for 2015: Aareal Bank expects another very good result

* Expects market and competitive environment to remain very demanding throughout current financial year

* Remains generally optimistic for 2015 financial year

* Net interest income is projected in a range between eur 720 million to eur 760 million

* Continues to forecast 2015 allowance for credit losses in a range of eur 100 million to eur 150 million

* Sees good opportunities to achieve consolidated operating profit of between eur 400 million and eur 430 million for current year

* Expects roe before taxes to be around 16 per cent, and eps between eur 4.80 and eur 5.20 based on an assumed tax ratio of 31.4 per cent

* Medium-Term target roe of approximately 12 per cent before taxes remains unchanged