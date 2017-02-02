FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adler Modemärkte posts FY EBITDA of 22.5 million euros
February 2, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Adler Modemärkte posts FY EBITDA of 22.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Adler Modemaerkte AG

* Earnings forecast exceeded significantly

* FY revenue went down 3.8 pct to 544.6 million euros ($587.73 million) as expected (2015: 556.1 million euros)

* FY earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to more than 22.5 million euros, thus exceeding advised range of 14 to 17 million euros significantly

* Reacted to overall decline in revenues faced by textile retailers by implementing cost savings- and efficiency programmes

* Effects of which were already being felt and will result in additional cost savings in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

