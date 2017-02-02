BRIEF-Adler Modemärkte posts FY EBITDA of 22.5 million euros

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Adler Modemaerkte AG
* Earnings forecast exceeded significantly
* FY revenue went down 3.8 pct to 544.6 million euros ($587.73 million) as expected (2015: 556.1 million euros)
* FY earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to more than 22.5 million euros, thus exceeding advised range of 14 to 17 million euros significantly
* Reacted to overall decline in revenues faced by textile retailers by implementing cost savings- and efficiency programmes
* Effects of which were already being felt and will result in additional cost savings in 2017