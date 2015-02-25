FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mycronic receives an order from a customer in Asia
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
February 25, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mycronic receives an order from a customer in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Mycronic publ AB :

* Says has received an order for a mask writer replacing an older system for manufacturing of display photomasks from a customer in Asia

* Says it is estimated that system will be delivered during first half of 2016

* The price level for a replacement mask writer built on the Prexision platform is normally in the range of USD 12 million - 16 million depending on the configuration and type of machine traded in Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.