7 months ago
BRIEF-Hexagon says to buy U.S-based MSC Software in $834 mln deal
#Software
February 2, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Hexagon says to buy U.S-based MSC Software in $834 mln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hexagon

* Hexagon enters into agreement to acquire MSC Software, a leading provider of CAE (simulation) software

* Says purchase price of 834 MUSD on a cash and debt free basis (enterprise value)

* Says in 2016 MSC generated proforma sales of 230 MUSD, with strong profitability and a high percentage of recurring revenue

* Says transaction will be fully financed via bank facilities and hexagon's net debt to EBITDA target of 2.5 will not be exceeded

* The acquisition will further strengthen Hexagon's smart connected factory strategy to deliver enterprise solutions within manufacturing verticals

* MSC is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, United States, and has over 1,200 staff

* Completion of the transaction (closing) is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions which is expected in April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

