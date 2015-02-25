FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glanbia FY total group rev up 6.9 pct
February 25, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Glanbia FY total group rev up 6.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Glanbia Plc

* Final dividend 0.0657 euro per share

* Total dividend up 10 percent to 0.11 eurper share

* FY revenue rose 6.9 percent to 3.52 billion euro

* FY delivery of 10.1% growth in adjusted EPS, constant currency

* FY total group revenues of eur 3,522 million, up 6.9% on prior year, constant currency

* Positive 2015 outlook, with guidance of 9% to 11% growth in adjusted EPS, constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
