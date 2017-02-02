BRIEF-Techstep to make to acquisitions, carry out private placement

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Techstep ASA :

* To acquire Mytos AS, a software as a services company, for an aggregated purchase price of 120.0 million Norwegian crowns ($14.62 million)

* Purchase price for Mytos to be settled with 50.0 million crowns in cash (financed by the Company's current cash position) and 70.0 million crowns in Techstep shares, equal to 11.38 pct of the currently issued share capital of Techstep

* Entered into an agreement in principle to acquire Apro Tele og Data AS for aggregate purchase price of 15.5 million crowns

* Purchase price for Apro to be settled with 7 million crowns in cash and 8 million crowns in Techstep shares

* Sellers of Apro will have the right to an earn-out payment up to 4.5 million crowns based on certain criteria's regarding increased profitability

* To finance further acquisitions, the company intends to complete a fully underwritten private placement of 100 million crowns at 5.70 crowns per share