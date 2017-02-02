BRIEF-SRV Yhtiot Q4 operating profit down at EUR 16.2 million

Feb 2 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Srv's financial statement release, January-December 2016: revenue, operating profit and order backlog grow

* Q4 revenue 328.7 million euros ($355.32 million) versus 226.6 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 16.2 million euros versus 17.0 million euros year ago

* End-Q4 order backlog 1.76 billion euros versus 1.58 billion euros year ago

* Sees full-year consolidated revenue for 2017 to increase and operating profit to improve on 2016

* Sees developer-contracted housing will be completed on a steadier schedule than in 2016, but a significant part of operating profit will still be made in second half of year

* Says accounting change will make SRV more susceptible to fluctuations in rouble exchange rate and may impact on full-year operating profit

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9251 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)