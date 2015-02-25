FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CTS Eventim FY revenue up 9.9 pct to EUR 690.3 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 25, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CTS Eventim FY revenue up 9.9 pct to EUR 690.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - CTS Eventim :

* Announces preliminary figures for the 2014 financial year

* FY revenue rose 9.9 percent to 690.3 million euros ($784.6 million)

* FY EBITDA up 15.5 pct to 154.6 million euros

* FY EBIT, before amortisation from purchase price allocation, was up 12.0 pct year-on-year at 138.6 million euros (2013: 123.7 million euros)

* FY normalised EBITDA rose by 14.4 pct to 155.8 million euros

* Ticketing segment increases FY revenue by 18.4 pct to 319.2 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 as a whole a successful one for group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8798 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

