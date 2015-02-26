FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TAG Immobilien proposes unchanged dividend for 2014
#Financials
February 26, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-TAG Immobilien proposes unchanged dividend for 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Tag Immobilien Ag

* Tag Immobilien reports strong operating results for the 2014 fiscal year, with FFO of eur 74.5 million and book profits of eur 43.1 million from sales of residential real estate in the fourth quarter of 2014

* Ffo i guidance for 2015 of eur 0.67 to eur 0.69 per share is confirmed

* Proposed dividend payment for 2014 financial year remains unchanged at eur 0.50 per share

* Says vacancy in residential units reduced to 8.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
